Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

