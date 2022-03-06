Morgan Stanley Cuts Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $37.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 0.67%. Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,776,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

