Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 781,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LG Display were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.