Morgan Stanley Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FMS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $42.45.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
