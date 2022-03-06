Morgan Stanley Has $17.75 Million Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

