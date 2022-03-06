Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $18,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 297.8% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

