Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Get Mount Rainier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.