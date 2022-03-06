MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.49. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

