M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.22. 1,319,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,051. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

