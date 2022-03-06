Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.8 days.

MLLGF stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLLGF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

