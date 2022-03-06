Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

