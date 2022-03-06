Namecoin Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $31.60 million and $18,117.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00734109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00203255 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00030765 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.