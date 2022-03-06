National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Update

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the January 31st total of 90,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. 15,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,499. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 428.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

