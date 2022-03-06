Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

