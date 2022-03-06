NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 350 ($4.70) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

