NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NWG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

