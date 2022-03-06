Needham & Company LLC Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BTRS by 1,274.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BTRS in the third quarter worth $224,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

