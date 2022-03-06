Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $25.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

