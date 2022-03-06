Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 219,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

