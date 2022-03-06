New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc is a Dallas-based oil and gas company which owns oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Ohio and in West Virginia.

