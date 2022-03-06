New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91.
About New Gold
