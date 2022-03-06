New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $3,194,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

