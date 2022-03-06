Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.88

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$91.88 and last traded at C$91.81, with a volume of 67657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$89.61.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.59. The company has a market cap of C$74.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 118.41%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

