Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Nexans stock traded down $11.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Nexans has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nexans from €92.00 ($103.37) to €91.00 ($102.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

