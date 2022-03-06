NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

NXE opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02).

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.