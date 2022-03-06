NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

