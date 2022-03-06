Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. 54,262,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,949,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

