Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NKLA opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 52.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

