Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. 476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBTCU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 56.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nocturne Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

