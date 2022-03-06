Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.80 on Friday. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

