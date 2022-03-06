Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $22.91. 1,656,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

