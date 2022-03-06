Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.21

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 32873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

