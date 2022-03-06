Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $12.57 on Friday, reaching $284.57. 2,181,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.