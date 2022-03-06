Northern Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 11.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
