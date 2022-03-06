Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NGC stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,988. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGC. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

