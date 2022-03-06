Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the January 31st total of 512,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 37.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

