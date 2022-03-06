Northland Securities Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

