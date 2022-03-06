Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $104.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

