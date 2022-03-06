Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Critical Comparison

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novus Capital Co. II and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Capital Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atkore has a consensus price target of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Novus Capital Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Novus Capital Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novus Capital Co. II and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Capital Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.55 $587.86 million $14.80 6.84

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital Co. II.

Summary

Atkore beats Novus Capital Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Capital Co. II (Get Rating)

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

