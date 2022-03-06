Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.