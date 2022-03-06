Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.30.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$121.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.2000004 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

