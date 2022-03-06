Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE OSH opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

