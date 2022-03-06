Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.29 and last traded at $139.29. 1,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.57.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.