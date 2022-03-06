OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OP opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02. OceanPal has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Get OceanPal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.