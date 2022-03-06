Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

