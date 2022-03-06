Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 146.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.35 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -149.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,294.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

