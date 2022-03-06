OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 117.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 159,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OFS Capital by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

