Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OLPX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 3,366,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,215. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

