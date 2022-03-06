Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.27.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of OLPX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 3,366,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,215. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
