Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $632,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,809 shares of company stock worth $6,363,995.

NYSE OLO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.70. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.