Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,425,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 151,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

