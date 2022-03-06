ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.93.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.